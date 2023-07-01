Adding the small seed to your diet is reportedly a great way to fuel your body as they have a load of health benefits.

Registered associate nutritionist Olivia Burley has explained that although peas 'are small, they are mighty'.

Not only do they do wonders for your digestive system, Ms Burley explained, but they are an easy way to level up your normal meals.

Peas contain natural prebiotics that nourish the beneficial bacteria in our guts, known as probiotics. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

The registered associate nutritionist has teamed up with Yes Peas to round up some of the key benefits of incorporating peas into your diet.

Dietary fibre

Peas are filled with fibre which helps to regulate your body's sugar levels and keep your blood sugar in check.

"Fibre plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy digestive system by promoting regular bowel movements and fuelling the beneficial gut microbes which play a vital role in our health," Olivia explained.

She added: "An 80g serving of peas contains 4.5g of fibre, making it the perfect vegetable to incorporate into your diet to help you increase your fibre intake."

Peas are high in antioxidants which will help protect against oxidative stress and inflammation in the digestive tract. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Antioxidants

Peas are high in antioxidants which will help protect against oxidative stress and inflammation in the digestive tract.

The expert shared: "These antioxidants play a crucial role in reducing the risk of digestive disorders, including colon cancer and inflammatory bowel diseases."

Digestive enzymes

Peas have a great abundance of enzymes, such as protease and amylase, which "facilitate the breakdown of carbohydrates and protein".

Olivia continued: "These enzymes are essential to nutrition and aid in the digestion and assimilation of nutrients, ensuring optimal absorption."

Gut health

This vegetable is full of natural prebiotics which is great for your gut health.

"Peas contain natural prebiotics that nourish the beneficial bacteria in our guts, known as probiotics," the nutritionist explained.

"This interaction fosters a healthy balance of gut flora, to optimise digestion and the absorption of key nutrients such as vitamin A, iron and thiamine (B1) to support our immune systems."