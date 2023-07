More than half of drivers on UK roads are unaware that flashing your lights to let other drivers know you are making way for them could result in a fine.

A study tested 2,000 drivers on their knowledge of the rules of the road.

The analysis form findandfundmycar.com, found over 50 per cent of drivers were guilty of using the ‘friendly warning’.

Other habits that could land drivers in hot water include beeping their horn in anger or pulling over to use their phone with the engine still running.

Warning issued to UK drivers over ‘friendly warning’

Phil Morgan, Head of findandfundmycar.com, said: “While the chances of getting fined for doing any of the offenses are extremely low, they’re still not worth the risk.

"While some of the offences might not be commonly known, nobody wants to risk their safety or have to pay a hefty fine for something that they didn’t know was going to cost them, so it’s best to know these sooner rather than later.

“What may be considered a friendly warning to other drivers can actually have consequences. Speed cameras and police officers are there to keep everyone safe so it’s vital they are respected.”

The RAC added: “Headlight flashes should only be used to warn drivers of your presence on the road.

“Simply put, it’s open to misinterpretation (particularly as it means different things in other countries), so think carefully before you reach for the beams.”