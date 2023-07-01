MUSIC fans partied "All Night Long" at Chepstow Racecourse on Friday when Lionel Richie swept into town.
The Hello and Three Times a Lady singer performed a sensational live set at the racecourse, capping a memorable opening night for a weekend of music at the venue.
He also sang favourites such as Dancing on the Ceiling and Easy (like Sunday Morning) in front of a packed crowd.
The Welsh weather didn't deter fans, who kept the party going in the rain.
Support performances from Sugababes, Gabrille and Kevin Davy White rounded of a special evening at the Racecourse.
Sadly, Saturday's planned Lewis Capaldi concert at the venue has been called off after the Someone You Loved singer said he was taking a break from touring "for the foreseeable future".
In a message to fans, Capaldi said: "I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.
"Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life."
But the weekend of music will resume on Sunday when Budapest and Shotgun singer George Ezra is due to perform.
