The Hello and Three Times a Lady singer performed a sensational live set at the racecourse, capping a memorable opening night for a weekend of music at the venue.

He also sang favourites such as Dancing on the Ceiling and Easy (like Sunday Morning) in front of a packed crowd.

The Welsh weather didn't deter fans, who kept the party going in the rain.

Music fans enter Chepstow Racecourse for the evening's entertainment. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

Fans at Chepstow Racecourse. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

Ponchos came in handy as the weather worsened. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

A charity worker collects money for the Noah's Ark appeal. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

Support performances from Sugababes, Gabrille and Kevin Davy White rounded of a special evening at the Racecourse.

Kevin Davy White performs. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

Gabrielle performs. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

Sadly, Saturday's planned Lewis Capaldi concert at the venue has been called off after the Someone You Loved singer said he was taking a break from touring "for the foreseeable future".

Lionel Richie takes to the stage. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

Lionel Richie performs to the crowd at Chepstow Racecourse. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

Lionel Richie performed his biggest hits. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

The crowd at Chepstow Racecourse records Lionel Richie's performance. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

In a message to fans, Capaldi said: "I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.

"Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life."

But the weekend of music will resume on Sunday when Budapest and Shotgun singer George Ezra is due to perform.