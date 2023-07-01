MUSIC fans partied "All Night Long" at Chepstow Racecourse on Friday when Lionel Richie swept into town.

The Hello and Three Times a Lady singer performed a sensational live set at the racecourse, capping a memorable opening night for a weekend of music at the venue.

He also sang favourites such as Dancing on the Ceiling and Easy (like Sunday Morning) in front of a packed crowd.

The Welsh weather didn't deter fans, who kept the party going in the rain.

South Wales Argus: Music fans enter Chepstow Racecourse for the evening's entertainment.Music fans enter Chepstow Racecourse for the evening's entertainment. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

South Wales Argus: Fans at Chepstow Racecourse.Fans at Chepstow Racecourse. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

South Wales Argus: Ponchos came in handy as the weather worsened.Ponchos came in handy as the weather worsened. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

South Wales Argus: A charity worker collects money for the Noah's Ark appeal.A charity worker collects money for the Noah's Ark appeal. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

Support performances from Sugababes, Gabrille and Kevin Davy White rounded of a special evening at the Racecourse.

South Wales Argus: Kevin Davy White performs.Kevin Davy White performs. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

South Wales Argus: Gabrielle performs.Gabrielle performs. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

Sadly, Saturday's planned Lewis Capaldi concert at the venue has been called off after the Someone You Loved singer said he was taking a break from touring "for the foreseeable future".

South Wales Argus: Lionel Richie takes to the stage.Lionel Richie takes to the stage. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

South Wales Argus: Lionel Richie performs to the crowd at Chepstow Racecourse.Lionel Richie performs to the crowd at Chepstow Racecourse. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

South Wales Argus: Lionel Richie performed his biggest hits.Lionel Richie performed his biggest hits. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

South Wales Argus: The crowd at Chepstow Racecourse records Lionel Richie's performance.The crowd at Chepstow Racecourse records Lionel Richie's performance. (Image: Johnny Hathaway)

In a message to fans, Capaldi said: "I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.

"Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life."

But the weekend of music will resume on Sunday when Budapest and Shotgun singer George Ezra is due to perform.