Brian Harris, from Mitchel Troy in Monmouthshire, was first diagnosed with myeloma, a blood cancer, in 2012 following a prostate check-up.

The tests showed something unusual in his blood and he went on to find out he had incurable blood cancer on his 62nd birthday.

"It just happened, there were absolutely no symptoms,” said Mr Harris, now 72.

"I had never heard of myeloma. It’s devastating when you first get that diagnosis.

"When you go through chemotherapy you think your body is dying, you feel exhausted for a few weeks but then it all clicks into place, and you feel normal again."

Brian Harris and the team at the Royal Gwent Hospital. (Image: Myeloma UK)

Mr Harris, who worked in the steel industry, received chemotherapy followed by a stem cell transplant in 2013.

Unfortunately, his cancer returned after six years, and he has since had a second stem cell transplant and is now in remission.

Over the years, staff at Nevill Hall Hospital, in Abergavenny, have been a much-needed support and safety net for Mr Harris as he navigated the ups and downs of dealing with diagnosis and intensive treatment.

"I know they were there if I needed them," he said. "When I last had a conversation with the nurses, they said, ‘Ring us up if you’re worried’.

"I know that if I had a temperature, they’re there for me. It gives you peace of mind."

Brian Harris playing golf. (Image: Myeloma UK)

Mr Harris has not let his diagnosis get in the way of his love of travelling with his fiancée Chantal, and he takes regular trips to Belgium to visit her.

"It has not affected my life or the way I live," he added. "I’m 11 years on from diagnosis and I’ve been lucky. It spurs you on to carry on living. You can’t let it get to you."

Charity Myeloma UK this week presented Nevill Hall and Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital with its Clinical Service Excellence Programme (CSEP) Award in recognition of their outstanding care and dedication to patients with myeloma, an illness which claims the lives of 3,000 people in the UK each year.

"Myeloma is a complex cancer which can be challenging to manage so we were extremely impressed by both hospitals’ willingness to adapt and offer bespoke care," said Jess Turner, clinical practice services programme manager at Myeloma UK.

"Staff truly go the extra mile to build trust with patients, understand their needs and take their feedback on board."