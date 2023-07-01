The Agriculture (Wales) Bill was unanimously passed in the Senedd on Tuesday, June 27, which contains measures to outlaw snare traps.

Animal welfare campaigners from the League Against Cruel Sports were at the Senedd to witness the vote.

Will Morton, head of public affairs at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “The Welsh Government deserves huge credit for banning snares, inherently inhumane traps, which are completely incompatible with high animal welfare standards.

“Wales is leading the way in protecting wildlife from cruelty and we’re calling on the UK and Scottish governments to follow their lead and ban these brutal devices.”

DEFRA figures state that up to 51,000 snares lie hidden in the countryside at any one time and they are predominately used by shooting industry gamekeepers on pheasant and partridge shoots to trap wildlife.

Almost three quarters of the animals caught are not the intended target species according to DEFRA, meaning that the likes of family pets, hares and badgers can also be caught in them.

“Today we are celebrating the move to end the cruelty inflicted on animals by the use of barbaric snares, something that will have the support of the vast majority of the Welsh people,” said Will.

“It’s a fantastic move for animal welfare and we look forward to snares being banned in the rest of the UK soon.”

The ban will come into force two months after it has received royal assent, so it is expected to come into force by the end of 2023.