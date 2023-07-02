A COMMUNITY in Newport came together on Saturday to celebrate the Maindee Festival 2023.
In a colourful and cheery display, a parade of home-made creations danced its way along the city riverfront.
From giant insects to drummers, the event was a real celebration of the neighbourhood's diversity and creative talent.
Many thanks to South Wales Argus Camera Club member Ian Agland for sharing these pictures with us.
Click the main picture at the top of the page to open the full gallery.
