THE winner of one of our South Wales Health and Care Awards has spoken of her shock and pride at picking up the Volunteer of the Year award at last year's ceremony.
Megan Jones won the award for her work with children's charity Sparkle.
Regular childhood trips to the centre for physio and occupational therapy led Megan to become a volunteer for the charity, which provides specialist leisure activities and clubs for youngsters with disabilities or developmental difficulties.
Among Megan's work for Sparkle includes volunteering at Medicinema, a state-of-the-art auditorium with 50 seats which provides access to cinema screenings for patients.
Speaking to the Argus this week, ahead of the 2023 edition of the awards, she said: "I was really shocked to win the award for Volunteer of the Year’ but also felt very proud of the achievement."
She added: "I started volunteering at the Serennu Children’s Centre for my Welsh Bacc Community Challenge and chose to continue because I enjoyed it and wanted to give back to a centre that has helped me a lot growing up."
Away from her charity work, Megan counts her academic achievements among her proudest to date. After completing her A-levels, she started in higher education and recently passed the second year of her degree.
"I plan to continue volunteering at the Serennu Children’s Centre alongside returning to University in September to complete the last year of my Accountancy and Finance degree," she said. "I hope to work in an accountancy role after graduation."
Nominations are now open for the 2023 South Wales Health and Care Awards.
Held in association with the University of South Wales, the awards recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond.
Eighteen awards will be up for grabs on the night, and you have the chance to nominate the individuals, teams and businesses which you think would make worthy winners.
For more information, visit newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards/
This year’s categories are:
- Care Hero Award;
- Carer in the Home Award;
- Excellence in Nursing Award, sponsored by DNS;
- Volunteer of the Year;
- Health Charity of the Year;
- Best Place to Work Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society;
- Care Home of the Year;
- Housing with Care Award;
- Workforce and Wellbeing Team of the Year, sponsored by the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board;
- Health Campaigner of the Year;
- GP Practice of the Year, sponsored by St Joseph's Hospital;
- GP of the Year, sponsored by Tovey Brothers;
- Mental Health Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Freemasons;
- Health Care Team Award;
- Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year;
- Women's Health Team of the Year;
- Pharmacy of the Year;
- Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by the University of South Wales.
