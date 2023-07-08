Megan Jones won the award for her work with children's charity Sparkle.

Regular childhood trips to the centre for physio and occupational therapy led Megan to become a volunteer for the charity, which provides specialist leisure activities and clubs for youngsters with disabilities or developmental difficulties.

Among Megan's work for Sparkle includes volunteering at Medicinema, a state-of-the-art auditorium with 50 seats which provides access to cinema screenings for patients.

Speaking to the Argus this week, ahead of the 2023 edition of the awards, she said: "I was really shocked to win the award for Volunteer of the Year’ but also felt very proud of the achievement."

She added: "I started volunteering at the Serennu Children’s Centre for my Welsh Bacc Community Challenge and chose to continue because I enjoyed it and wanted to give back to a centre that has helped me a lot growing up."

Away from her charity work, Megan counts her academic achievements among her proudest to date. After completing her A-levels, she started in higher education and recently passed the second year of her degree.

"I plan to continue volunteering at the Serennu Children’s Centre alongside returning to University in September to complete the last year of my Accountancy and Finance degree," she said. "I hope to work in an accountancy role after graduation."

Volunteer of the Year winner Megan Jones with Julian Bill of award sponsors Monmouthshire Building Society. (Image: Newsquest)

