Callie Morris, 15, was last seen around 1.45pm on Friday, June 30, near Woodside Road in Cwmbran, and officers are concerned for her welfare.

She has links to Monmouth and Cardiff, and is described as being around 5'6" tall.

Callie was last seen wearing all black clothing and a long blonde wig. Her natural hair is medium length and red.

Anyone with any information regarding Callie's whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300217563.

Callie is also urged to get in touch with the police to confirm that she is safe and well.