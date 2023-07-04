BENJAMIN POPE, 22, of, Mount Pleasant Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 42 days after he pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle who failed to stop after a road accident at Bryncelyn Place on May 23.

He was fined £346 and must pay a £92 surcharge and £85 costs.

DANNY TURNER, 37, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, Newport was fined £200 after he admitted failing to comply with sex offender registration notification requirements on May 27.

He must pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

GEORGINA EDWARDS, 38, of Wesley Way, Devauden, Monmouth was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on December 7, 2022.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

KAMALJIT RAI, 51, of Hillside Drive, Cwmfields, Pontypool was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4042 in Newport on April 6.

He was fined £375 and must pay £85 costs and a £150 surcharge.

JOSHUA PEARCE, 27, of White House Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on North Road on April 7.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER JONES, 48, of Commercial Street, Tredegar was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the B4256 in Rhymney on June 6.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MOHAMMED AZID, 36, of Ruperra Street, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis on February 10.

JEFFREY PETERSON, 48, of Christchurch Road, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Queensway on February 14.

His driving licence was endorsed with five points.

REBECCA REES, 44, of Redwood Place, Ebbw Vale must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone in Tredegar on February 3.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

AMANDA JAYNE SMITH, 49, of Lloyd Avenue, Swffryd, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph in Pontypool on the A472 on January 6.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD JOHN VAUGHAN, 36, of Portskewett, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Burnt Barn Road, Bulwark, Chepstow on February 3.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN LUKE WARREN, 36, of Orchard Gardens, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Kestrel Way on February 7.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.