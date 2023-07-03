This week I welcomed the Senedd petitions committee to Cwm Calon estate in Ystrad Mynach, so they could hear residents personal experiences of estate management companies. The company in Ystrad charges residents nearly £200 a year on top of their council tax for maintenance of their estate - work that on other estates is done by the council without extra charges.

The committee spent two hours with me and the Cwm Calon Community Association walking around the estate and listening to concerns, as part of their work on a petition calling for local authorities to adopt maintenance of new housing estates in Wales.

This is something that I have worked on for many years and I would like to see more accountability for estate management companies and a cap on fees.

On another note, Welsh Government recently published my report in to the experience of learners transitioning into employment. Within the report I provide a number of recommendations for Welsh Government, in order to improve this transition for those leaving education.

You can read the full report on the Welsh Government’s website here: Transitions to employment: report | GOV.WALES

On July 14 I will be conducting a surgery at Machen RFC, with local councillors Amanda McConnell and Chris Morgan. If you live in the area and would like to pop in for a chat, we will be there between noon and 2pm.

You can also reach out by email on: hefin.david@senedd.wales