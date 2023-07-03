Jack Stephens, from Blaina, was last seen leaving an address in Blaina at around midnight on Friday, June 30 and officers were concerned for his welfare.

Today, Gwent Police issued a statement that the 14-year-old who has links to Blaina and Brynmawr has been found.

The force thanked the public for sharing their appeal

In a tweet Gwent Police said: “Jack Stephens who had been reported as missing has been found.

“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”