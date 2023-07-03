A teenager who was reported missing three days ago has been found.
Jack Stephens, from Blaina, was last seen leaving an address in Blaina at around midnight on Friday, June 30 and officers were concerned for his welfare.
Today, Gwent Police issued a statement that the 14-year-old who has links to Blaina and Brynmawr has been found.
The force thanked the public for sharing their appeal
In a tweet Gwent Police said: “Jack Stephens who had been reported as missing has been found.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here