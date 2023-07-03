The serious crash took place in the Beachley area of Sedbury which involved a single decker bus and a black Audi A1.

A man in his 30s, the driver of the Audi, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

The man’s next of kin are aware and being supported by specially trained officers. Three other people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

Police were called to the scene at around 3.55pm on Friday, June 30 and the closure was lifted at around 2.30am on Saturday morning, July 1.

The closure was put into place along the stretch of road as well as at the junction for Inner Loop Road while emergency services were at the scene to allow for a collision investigation to take place.

Help police investigate Beachley Road crash

Investigating officers are continuing to ask anyone who witnessed the collision and couldn't stop or who has dashcam footage from the time to get in contact.

Information can be provided to police online by completing a from and quoting incident 363 of 30 June.

To find the form click here.