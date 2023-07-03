Gwent Police are appealing to find and talk too Sharany Abbas, also known as Rasta, from Newport who is believed to be involved.

It is believed that he has links to Merthyr Tydfil and Cardiff.

Sharany Abbas (Image: Gwent Police)

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the force on 101 or DM Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2200065967.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.