Officers also found Louis Vuitton and Burberry bags and a £2,000 Tag Heuer watch at Lester Gibson’s address in Newport on January 11.

The designer goods had been stolen during a recent burglary in the Malpas Road area of the city.

Nik Strobl, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court that nearly 200g of heroin and 128g of cocaine was seized at the 44-year-old defendant’s address.

Gibson, of Itchen Road, Bettws, Newport admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, money laundering and handling stolen goods.

He has 72 previous convictions for 194 offences which include prison sentence for causing grievous bodily harm and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

Kevin Seal, mitigating, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.

His barrister added how the defendant was free from drugs since his time in jail after being remanded in custody following his arrest.

Judge Niclas Parry told Gibson: “This was a big operation.

“You weren’t a big cog, but you were an important smaller cog and you have been involved at various stages of this criminality.

“Burglary of people’s homes is one of the offences that results from the criminality of drugs and these people lost valuable property.

“This was a significant loss and the burglars knew where to go.

“They knew where to get rid of the stuff – they went to you because you were prepared to handle them.

“And when that was traced, a very significant amount of drugs, over £30,000 worth, and a significant amount of money, over £23,000 was found, and clearly you are involved in the large scale supply of class A drugs.

“Then of course the matter is aggravated dreadfully by that criminal record of 194 offences.”

Gibson was jailed for three years and four months and told he would serve half of that sentence before being released on licence.

The court ordered the forfeiture of the drugs and cash.

The heroin and cocaine will be destroyed and the money handed over to Gwent Police to be used in the war on drugs.