Ryan Johnson, from Blackwood, had last been seen leaving an address in Blackwood at around 10.30pm on Thursday, June 29.

At the time officers said they are concerned for his welfare and Ryan was urged to get in touch with them.

Today, Gwent Police issued a statement that the 14-year-old who has links to Blackwood and Cefn Fforest has been found.

The force thanked the public for sharing their appeal

In a tweet Gwent Police said: “Ryan Johnson who had been reported as missing has been found.”