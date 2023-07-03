The police have tracked down a man who received 10 years in jail for robbery.
Daniel Rowlands, 37, had breached his licence conditions following his release from prison.
Gwent Police issued an appeal to find him on Friday June 28.
Rowlands from Crosskeys received a 10-year prison sentence for robbery after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court in 2015.
In a tweet issued today the police alerted the public that Rowlands has been located and arrested.
The force thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
In a statement Gwent Police said: "We recently appealed for information to find Daniel Rowlands, from Crosskeys, who has been recalled to prison.
"He has now been located and arrested. Thank you for sharing our appeal."
