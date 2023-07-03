Daniel Rowlands, 37, had breached his licence conditions following his release from prison.

Gwent Police issued an appeal to find him on Friday June 28.

Daniel Rowlands has been hunted down by the police (Image: Gwent Police)

Rowlands from Crosskeys received a 10-year prison sentence for robbery after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court in 2015.

In a tweet issued today the police alerted the public that Rowlands has been located and arrested.

The force thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

In a statement Gwent Police said: "We recently appealed for information to find Daniel Rowlands, from Crosskeys, who has been recalled to prison.

"He has now been located and arrested. Thank you for sharing our appeal."