The Wales Air Ambulance, paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and officers were called to Woodward Road, Crosskeys at around 5pm on Saturday 1 July following a medical emergency.

A 77-year-old man was found dead at scene and his next of kin has been informed.

Air ambulance spotted landing in Crosskeys (Image: Gemma Payne)

The air ambulance was spotted landing in Waunfawr Park at 17:05 on Saturday afternoon, according to eye witness Gemma Payne.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called Saturday 1 July, at approximately 4.47pm, to reports of an incident on Woodward Road in Cross Keys, Newport.

“We sent two rapid response vehicles and one emergency ambulance to the scene. We were supported by colleagues from the Wales Air Ambulance.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.

Air ambulance in Waunfawr Park (Image: Gemma Payne)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We were called to an address in Woodward Road, Crosskeys at around 5pm on Saturday 1 July following a medical emergency.

“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who pronounced a 77-year-old man dead at scene.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”