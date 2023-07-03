National Savings and Investment (NS&I) have announced the July 2023 Premium Bonds winners.

This month's draw saw 100 people across Wales win a share of over £1 million with prizes ranging between £100,000 and £5,000.

Four lucky winners across Wales each won £100,000 in the July Premium Bonds draw.

The four lucky winners were Bond numbers:

275EK027213 - from Gwent Valleys

460KY809649 - Wales

117TV015090 - Wales

354LN740642 - Cardiff

Who is excited for next month’s draw, with the prize fund rate increasing to 3.70%? 🎉



Check out what one of our June Premium Bonds jackpot winners had to say about their big win 👇#PremiumBonds pic.twitter.com/YHn8n3SIsM — nsandi (@nsandi) June 21, 2023

Premium Bond prizes won in Wales in July

Every month two winners in the UK take home £1 million.

There are also prize values of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5000.

Welsh Bond holders shared in over £1 million in the July draw.

Four bond numbers in Wales won £100,000, while another five won the £50,000 prizes.

Here is a full rundown of the winners and what prizes they were awarded:

£100,000 - 4 Welsh winners

£50,000 - 5

£25,000 - 6

£10,000 - 26

£5000 - 59

Millions of savers are set to see increases to the rates we pay on some of our products 🎉



✔️ Premium Bonds prize fund rate up to 4% from August draw, with better odds of winning

✔️ Increased interest rates for Income Bonds and Direct Saver from 13 Julyhttps://t.co/fiXe1HhsTr — nsandi (@nsandi) June 30, 2023

Premium Bond holders will have more chances to win "big-money prizes" from July onwards.

NS&I recently announced an additional £39 million will be available in the July Premium Bond prize draw as the fund rate reaches a 15-year high (3.70 per cent up from 3.30 per cent).

The odds of each £1 Premium Bond winning a prize will remain at 24,000 to one, but people will have more chances each month to win prizes worth up to £100,000.

How to find out if you've won on your Premium Bonds?





To find out if you have won a prize in July on your Premium Bonds simply visit the NS&I website.

Use the NS&I prize checker, but make sure you have your holder’s number handy as you will need that to claim your winnings.

Your holder number is either a nine or 10-digit number, or 8 digits followed by a letter.

Prize draws are conducted every month through the service.