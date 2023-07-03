Nick Dixon reported that Sussex Police is investigating one of its officers after a video was shared on social media of him allegedly refusing to respond to a crime that was happening metres away.

The video was shared on Good Morning Britain (GMB) this morning (July 3).

To show how far away the police officer was from the incident that the member of public mentions in the clip, Nick Dixon takes a taxi from the location the police officer was parked at in his car and is driven to the Co-op shop where the shoplifting and assault allegedly took place.

Sussex Police are investigating the actions of an officer after a video emerged on social media apparently showing him refusing to request to respond to a crime that was taking place just metres away. pic.twitter.com/A4zqvmll9k — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 3, 2023

During the programme, Dixon shared a statement from a Sussex Police spokesperson which said: “An investigation is underway into a report of shoplifting and assault which took place at the Co-op store, Lancing, on Thursday 29 June.

“The actions of the member of police staff involved in the video are under review.”

Dixon reported that it had taken the taxi 26 seconds to travel from the starting location to the Co-op store.

Nick Dixon responds to messages claiming he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt during GMB clip

During the GMB report, Dixon was sat in the passenger seat of the taxi but since the camera person was filming from the back seat, viewers were unable to see his seatbelt.

This led to viewers wondering whether he was wearing a seatbelt.

For anyone wondering or tweeting me, I have had a seat belt on all morning. Not visible on air because of the angle we are showing but it’s been on, of course… @GMB pic.twitter.com/8ktOLMRR4L — Nick Dixon (@NickDixonITV) July 3, 2023

To clear up these claims, he filmed a short video showing how the camera angle made it appear that he hadn’t been wearing a seatbelt with him saying he had been wearing it “all morning”.

With the video, Dixon tweeted: “For anyone wondering or tweeting me, I have had a seatbelt on all morning. Not visible on air because of the angle we are showing but it’s been on, of course… @GMB”