Thousands of racegoers in their Sunday best are set to descend on the racecourse on Friday, July 14, for the ever-popular Ladies Day event.

Here is everything you need to know about Ladies Evening in Chepstow next week.

Who’s performing at Chepstow Racecourse Ladies Evening 2023?





The Dreamboys will be performing after the races end at Ladies Evening at Chepstow Racecourse.

Dreamboys are a group of the UK’s top male strippers, who have become the biggest and most famous male strip show across the country.

Dreamboys will perform at Chepstow Racecourse on July 14 (Image: Matthew Holmes)

The show features muscle-flexing dancing men who will get ladies heart racing in an action-packed show.

Are tickets still available for Chepstow Racecourse Ladies Day?





Tickets are still available (at the time of publication) for the event, The View restaurant – window tickets are the only ones that have sold out.

Ticket prices range from £26 to £99. Tickets are available on the Chepstow Racecourse website. Online tickets can be purchased on the day of racing, and tickets will be available on the gate via card payment only.

What time does the event start?





Gates will open two hours before the first race at 4pm, with the first race taking place at 6pm, the last race of the evening will be at 8.55pm, with six races in total along a flat course.

Chepstow Racecourse (Image: Chepstow Racecourse)

After racing ends, the evening entertainment will start at approximately at 9.15pm until 10.15pm with the site closing at 10.30pm.

Races times are subject to change.

What items are prohibited?





Alcohol is not allowed in the racecourse;

No barbecues allowed;

No animals except registered assistance dogs;

Cannot bring your own food and drink;

Chairs will not be allowed to be brought into the racecourse – unless for medical reasons;

Drugs;

Knives, syringes, and scalpels;

Umbrellas;

Large bags;

Aerosols of any kind.

Where can I find a car park?





Ample parking is provided for owners and trainers, annual members, hospitality ticket holders, grandstand and paddock ticket holders and premier ticket holders in the main car park, across from the zebra crossing and main entrance.

Map of Chepstow Racecourse (Image: Chepstow Racing & Events)

Access to the Premier entrance is straight across from the zebra crossing from the main car park for Premier badge holders. And access to the Grandstand entrance is via the underpass from the main car park and through the turnstiles for Grandstand and paddock badge holders.

Is there a strict dress code?





Most visitors choose to wear a smart casual outfit, no sports wear and ripped jeans allowed, there is a formal dress code for premier tickets and hospitality, such as smart jeans or shirt for men and smart dresses or outfits for ladies.

How do I get to Chepstow Racecourse?





Road: The racecourse is on the A466 Chepstow to Monmouth road, not far from the Prince of Wales Bridge.

From the M4 east (junction 21) or M4 west (junction 23), take the M48 and exit at junction 2 (Chepstow). Then follow the brown racecourse signs. Please leave ample time for your journey for our busiest race days. Aim to arrive at the course at least an hour before the first race.

First race at Ladies day to take place at 6pm (Image: David Davies)

Bus: A shuttle bus service provided by Newport Transport operates from Chepstow Train Station to the Racecourse via the town's bus station.

The service also operates from Newport Train Station direct to the Racecourse. The bus timetable can be downloaded on the website page for the specific fixture you are attending.

£5 single from Newport train station to Chepstow racecourse – Free return on presentation of the ticket to the driver, £1 single from Chepstow train and bus station to the racecourse.

Train: Chepstow station is approximately 10 minutes walk from the town centre. There are direct trains to Chepstow from Birmingham, Cardiff, Cheltenham Spa, Derby, Gloucester, Newport and Nottingham.

Connections are available at Newport for London (Paddington), Hereford, Shrewsbury, Crewe, Manchester, Swansea and all parts of Wales. Also, Bristol, Bath, Exeter, Salisbury, Portsmouth and all parts of South and West England.

Connections at Cheltenham Spa for Yorkshire, North East of England and Scotland. Connections to London airports at Heathrow, Gatwick and Stanstead.

Other airports with good connections include Birmingham international, East Midlands, Exeter, Manchester, Bristol, Cardiff International and Southampton.

Air: Bristol Airport - approximately 30 miles. Cardiff Airport - approximately 45 miles. Helicopters may land on the racecourse by prior arrangement.

Please email the clerk of the course for all air enquires eoflaherty@chepstow-racecourse.co.uk

What is the weather forecast for Chepstow Racecourse Ladies Evening?





Ladies Day is an outdoor event and is open to weather conditions.

According to the BBC Weather forecast for Chepstow, on Friday, July 14, is supposed to be 22 degrees with light rain showers expected between 11am and 6pm.

From 7pm onwards the weather looks to be sunny, and around 20 degrees.