Brodie Everett from Cwmbran was found unresponsive in his cot by his mother, Shannon Everett at 7.35am on May 16, 2023.

Shannon contacted the ambulance who gave instructions to carry out CPR until they arrived at the address.

Ambulance and clinical care team attended the scene but Brodie was dead at 8.18am.

Brodie’s body was taken to The University Hospital of Wales where a post-mortem was carried out by Dr Stephen Leadbeatter.

The cause of death was provided as ‘unascertained – awaiting results of histology and toxicology.’

The inquest date has been set for March 19, 2024, at 10.30am.

