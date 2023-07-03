It saw the business pass the £5m turnover mark for the first time, along with a healthy increase in profitability.

Following significant investment during 2022 in new product development, production processes and expanding production space it received a record number of new orders.

Brickfab operates from its 2.5-acre site in Pontypool and a factory in Stoke on Trent, it employs 80 people.

Gareth Beale, finance director, said: “Brickfab is making further significant investments in new automation equipment as well as expanding its transport fleet to cope the increased demand. Expenditure of more than £500,000 is planned in 2023.”

The latest is two new Iveco curtainside lorries supplied by Glenside Commercials which have been added to the fleet. The company has seen a big increase in the demand for its Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic range of products and these new lorries will distribute them throughout the UK.

Nigel Watkins, managing director, said: "Conditions for the new housing market remain uncertain in the short term, however the need for new homes is greater than ever, this new investment will make sure Brickfab can supply the increased volume and the prospects for the business in the long term, are excellent."

Picture shows L-R Dave Sheppard of Glenside Commercials and Peter Phillips, Production Manager Brickfab GRP