It won't come as a shock that many of us are more inactive than we've ever been - sitting more and moving less.

Whether it's because more of us can't afford our gym memberships due to the rising cost of living or it's down to the many modern advancements that were designed to make our lives easier - it could spell problems for us later in life.

Chartered physiotherapist Katie Knapton has reminded us that this kind of inactivity can lead to with problems with our joints - including arthritis.

To help tackle the problem, Knapton has shared five 'simple but effective' ways that we can all help keep our joints flexible and mobile.

How to improve flexibility in five steps

Prevention

The Chartered Physiotherapist recommends making sure you are moving your body to help keep your joints happy.

"Our natural strength and flexibility decrease with age, but our ability to become stronger and more flexible stays the same - it's all about consistent training," Knapton commented.

"Look for ways you can support flexibility that fit into your routine, whether that be attending regular yoga or Pilates classes or adding specific supportive movement into your workout."

Stretch daily

The expert also suggests that we stretch our body daily since this "is a simple way to increase your flexibility and mobility" and it is "great for your joints".

"Regular targeted stretching can help increase your flexibility, which is crucial for overall mobility," Knapton added.

"Try to spend 10-15 minutes per day focusing on stretching."

Listen to your body

Knapton has also said that we need to listen to our bodies and start off slowly when we are trying to increase our flexibility for our joint health.

The physiotherapist warned: "Don't push yourself so much that you're in pain; movements can be adapted depending on your ability.

"Start off small and progressing slowly is a great way to really feel the difference."

Stay hydrated

Hydration is also key when trying to increase your joint mobility, according to Knapton.

"Proper hydration helps your muscles and joints respond to flexibility training more effectively," the physiotherapist went on to say.

"Because your joints contain synovial fluid, which is made up of water, proper hydration helps your joints feel more mobile."

Seek help

Those who are experiencing mobility or joint pain in their day-to-day life should seek advice from a professional or speak to a physiotherapist.

"Physiotherapy will support your mobility and independence with everyday tasks by improving muscle strength, joint flexibility, balance and coordination through targeted exercises," Katie advised.