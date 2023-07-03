TikTok is widely recognised now as the platform where viral internet trends begin whether it's delicious recipes, packing hacks, dance routines or fun personality quizzes.

Since the app took the world by storm, users have tried next to everything from the Human Feeling Quiz to TikTok Wrapped 2023 to learn more about themselves.

One of these trends includes the 'What Colour Is Your Name?' test - a project created by Bernadette Sheridan.

Here's what Synesthesia is as 'What Colour Is Your Name?' test takes over TikTok. ( Canva) (Image: Canva)

What is Synesthesia?





Sheridan shared 'the simplest way' to explain Synesthesia is that it is an overlapping of two or more senses.

The UK Synaesthesia Association has described it as a 'truly fascinating condition' that is "best described as a “union of the senses” whereby two or more of the five main senses that are normally experienced separately are involuntarily and automatically joined together".

The organisation added: "Some synaesthetes experience colour when they hear sounds or read words. Others experience tastes, smells, shapes or touches in almost any combination.

"These sensations are automatic and cannot be turned on or off. Synaesthesia isn’t a disease or illness and is not at all harmful.

"In fact, the vast majority of synaesthetes couldn’t imagine life without it".

Sheridan herself has a form of Synesthesia which is called Grapheme-Colour Synesthesia.

This means that she sees letters and numbers as colours.

On her website, Sheridan explained: "After many years of struggling to describe my synesthesia visually, I created this site to show simple geometric portraits of these color combinations.

"The specific renderings are based on my own unique synesthesia color alphabet.”

However, the effect of Synesthesia can vary with some people experiencing musical notes as colours or textures.

While others may associate colour with visualized representations of time and even tasting words.

How to do the 'What Colour Is Your Name' test?





Here's how you can take part on the 'What Colour Is Your Name?' trend. (Synethesia.me) (Image: synethesia.me)

If you want to jump on the trend yourself, here's everything you need to know.

Visit the synesthesia.me project website.

Click the option on the homepage to 'See your name'.

You will then see the colours automatically appear beneath your name with each colour representing a letter of your name.

The website also gives you the option to randomly generate a name through the ‘Random Name’ button.

You can save the Synesthesia colored blocks, share with friends on social media and even buy a print through Sheridan's Etsy site.

Elsewhere on the website, Sheridan gives users the option to create their own Synesthesia alphabet or to see their name created into a colourful necklace.