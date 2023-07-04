Owner Jasmine Morgan, 23, started her business The Beauty Pod in a room above La Vida travel in Corelli Street three years ago on March 1, 2020.

Ms Morgan, who had previously worked in a beauty salon, decided to take the plunge and open her own shop inside the vacant Top Protection security shop on Caerleon Road.

She said: “I am very excited to open my own shop, I have always wanted to do this since I left school at 16.

“Education wasn’t always for me, I never wanted to go to university as I didn’t like school and always knew I wanted to do something quite hands on.”

Jasmine Morgan - outside her business on Caerleon Road (Image: Jasmine Morgan)

After leaving school in 2016, Ms Morgan went on to study Level 2 and Level 3 beauty in Coleg Gwent at the Crosskeys campus before starting her business journey.

The Beauty Pod will offer treatments such as waxing, nails, lashes, spray tans, pedicures, and facials.

She added: “It’s exciting to be my own boss, but at the same time stressful and now its all systems go to get ready for the opening.

“My family and friends are excited and have been very supportive. My dad, brother and uncle helped with the domestic side of things, while my mum and aunty helped with the design.

Ms Morgan previously operated her business above La Vida travel on Corelli Street in Maindee. (Image: Google)

“I never thought I would see the day that we would have an opening date in place, it's been a long and stressful road but I cant wait to open.”

The Beauty Pod will open on Saturday, July 8, before opening to the public for the first working day in the salon on July 11.

It will be open Tuesday to Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.

Opening hours are 9am to 6pm Tuesday, 10am to 8pm on Wednesday, 9am -7pm Thursday, 9am – 6pm Friday and 9am to 3pm on Saturday.