June was recorded as the hottest on record, but Gwent enjoyed a brief interlude with rain and cooler temperatures last week and early this week.

But there is warmer weather on its way, as another heatwave could be on the horizon this month. The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather from July 7 with temperatures set to rise to 23C.

The long-range weather forecast for the next two weeks from July 8th said: “The start of the period will most likely see unsettled conditions across the country.

“A band of heavy rain is moving erratically east across into western Britain. Expect very warm and humid conditions with scattering of showers, potentially developing into severe thunderstorms ahead.

“Temperatures will be very warm/hot for most in England, eastern Wales, and parts of Scotland; however, becoming cooler from the west.

“Overall, temperatures will be around, or a little-below average for July for most, perhaps warmer for a few locally.”

The heatwave is predicted to last for a couple of weeks, with the second half of July set for an increased chance of hot spells compared to normal.

The weather forecast for July 17 until the end of the month (July 31) predicts there will be an increased chance of hot spells with temperatures above average.

But there will be more rain before then as today light showers are expected across Gwent before turning dry and sunny in the afternoon.