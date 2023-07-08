With summer already upon us, what better way to enjoy the sunshine than by heading to your favourite pub with friends and family and sharing a pint or two in the beer garden.

If you live in, or close to Newport you're in luck because research from credit card brand Aqua shows the Welsh town is in the top 10 cities in the UK when it comes to beer gardens.

Aqua's research looked at various factors including the price of drinks, average temperatures, amount of sunshine, number of beer gardens, and the rainfall.

Newport has been named among the top 10 best places in the UK if you are looking for a day out in a beer garden. (Image: Getty Images)

Aqua said: "Brits enjoy nothing more than soaking up some sun in our beer garden of choice.

"The UK has a whole host of outdoor drinking spots to choose from, but which city is the best for beer garden lovers, and where exactly might you find the cheapest pint?"

The Top 10 UK cities for beer gardens

According to Aqua's research, these are the top 10 places in the UK if you are looking to spend a day out in a beer garden:

Southend-on-Sea Wolverhampton Southampton Northampton Blackpool Reading Newport Coventry Stoke-on-Trent Dudley

What makes Newport one of the best in the UK for beer gardens?





The average price of beer in Newport was found to be £3.50. (Image: Canva)

Average price of a pint in Newport: £3.50

Average price of a soft drink: £1.14

Average summer temperature: 16.92C

Avergae sunshine hours over summer months: 183.21

Average rainfall in the summer months (mm): 71.76

Number of beer gardens: 138

According to Aqua's research, Newport faired well against all other UK cities when it came to most categories.

The cheapest average price for a pint was in Wolverhampton, with beers costing just £2.75, compared to £3.50 in Newport.

Dudley boasted the most beer gardens - 397 - despite its small population of just 199,059 people, over double the amount in Newport.

While Southend-on-Sea was voted best place to visit for beer gardens due to its well-priced pints - £3.50 which was the same as Newport.

However, the resort town in South East England was found to have more sunshine hours (237.50) and less rainfall (44.60) than most areas in the UK, including Newport, making it the ideal place for a day out in a beer garden.