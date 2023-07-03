A SOUTH Wales School was left in terror after three teenage boys entered without permission and made threats to staff this morning, Monday, July 3.
Gwent police confirmed three "known" teens entered Abertillery Learning Community, in the centre of Abertillery, where the boys set off the school's fire alarm system as well as making threats to staff.
Police were called just before the school day was about to begin.
They now say the boys have been arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.
A police spokesperson said: "We were called to Abertillery Learning Community after three known teenage boys entered without permission at around 8.45am on Monday 3 July.
"They reportedly made threats to members of staff and set off the school’s fire alarm.
"Two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy were later arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.
"They remain in police custody at this time.
"No injuries were reported, and enquiries are ongoing."
