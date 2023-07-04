TWO drug dealers were caught with cocaine with a potential street value of £100,000 that was destined for the streets of Gwent.
Tredegar criminals Daniel Rowberry, 34, and Jody James, 35, have been jailed for a combined total of more than 11 years.
The pair were pulled over with the class A drugs in their car just before Christmas 2022, Newport Crown Court was told.
The defendants pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
Rowberry, of Griffiths Gardens, was jailed for six years and eight months Jones, of Bryn Pica, was sent to prison for four years and three months.
