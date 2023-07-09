Saffron Williams, from Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools, has been named in The School Library Association’s (SLA) Secondary School Librarian of the Year Award Honour List 2023.

Ms Williams is the Head of Libraries and uses her knowledge and drive to inspire the pupils to read for pleasure and to research with interest.

She and her team have created a library setting which is popular, well used and well respected by the whole school community.

Simon Dorman, headmaster, said: "We are delighted (and not surprised) that Saffron has been Honour Listed for the School Librarian of the Year Award Secondary for 2023.

“Saffron is an incredible librarian whose energy and passion for reading have developed our school libraries, not only as amazing facilities for reading, learning and research, but as focal points for the wellbeing of the whole Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools community."

The School Librarian of the Year Award recognises the excellent work that is carried out in school libraries every day, and highlights the outstanding current practice of those who go above and beyond to support students in their reading and/or research journeys.

Miss Williams has been Honour Listed with two other impressive secondary school librarians.

The winner will be announced at the SLA awards dinner in Swindon on Tuesday 11th July.

Ms Williams is in charge of the two senior school libraries that are preparing for a big change to a fully co-educational setting.

She manages her team perfectly, using their skills to best effect and leading the plans towards the change with care and a clear strategic vision.

In her time as Head of Libraries, Ms Williams has transformed the senior libraries, ensuring that all staff and students feel welcome, and developing a culture of reading for pleasure through her ‘Book Breakout’ reading challenge. She ensures that both libraries serve the varied needs of the schools, whether this is for a ‘Happy Café’, to help promote wellbeing, or for EPQ lessons.

Ms Williams said: "I’m so grateful to be nominated for this award, both for the recognition of this work at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools, but also to become a part of helping to highlight the value school libraries have in school communities across the country. It inspires me to reach further and achieve even more for our libraries in the future."