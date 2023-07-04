The hit children’s series Byker Grove which saw Ant and Dec rise to fame as PJ and Duncan is returning to our TV screens.

Set in Newcastle, the series followed a group of children who attended a youth club which aired on the BBC from 1989 to 2006.

But after 17 years, the I’m A Celeb hosts announced they will be the executive producers and creative consultants of its reboot.

We hope you’re as psyche(d) as us for this comeback 🥳 #Byker https://t.co/TyX75BAJ2V — antanddec (@antanddec) July 4, 2023

Producers of Sunderland Til I Die and The Kardashians, Fulwell 73, are relaunching the show as BYKER and it will be filmed and produced in the North East, reports ITV.

The duo’s company Mitre Studios posted a video on Twitter, with Dec saying: “Hi everybody, Ant and Dec here with some pretty exciting news that we wanted to share with you all.”

Ant said: “Don’t you mean PJ and Duncan here with some pretty exciting news?! A little clue there.”

Dec continued to say: “Don’t worry we’re not making another album… the very exciting news is that 17 years after it closed its door for the final time Byker Grove is opening them up again.”

Ant joined in, explaining: “Yes, we’ve teamed up with the clever telly people at Fullwell 73 to work on a reboot of the 90s TV classic, bringing it back for a whole new audience as well as those of us who are old enough to remember it so fondly.”

Dec told their fans that the “show is very close to our hearts” as it was the show that “gave us our break”, meaning they couldn’t be “more excited” to be bringing it back.

He added: “Once again it will follow a new generation of young people and their families as they try to navigate the challenges they face today in the 2020s.”

"As proud Geordies, we’re looking forward to help shine a spotlight on the North East and the talent the region has to offer both in front of the camera and behind it,” he said.

Leo Pearlman, Co-founder & Managing Partner at Fulwell 73 said: "Partnering through our Sunderland office with Ant and Dec’s company Mitre Studios, an unlikely and yet dream team of Mackems and Geordies, to bring back a series starring and made by local people is something we’re incredibly proud of at Fulwell 73.

"We can’t wait to share BYKER with new and old fans alike, showcasing the very best of our region to the world as part of our long-term commitment to a sustainable industry in the North East."