The DX Group has now bought the Tuffnells Parcels Express depot in Rogerstone, Newport, as part of a deal for 15 of the company's UK sites.

Last month it was reported "all 75" workers at the Tuffnells depot had lost their jobs when the firm entered administration.

Interpath Advisory, appointed as administrators to Tuffnells in June, said it had now "reached agreements which secure the future of 24 Tuffnells depots".

The administrators also said DX had agreed to take on more than 250 former Tuffnells employees. It is not known how many staff in Rogerstone are included in this figure.

Separately, Shift has acquired the Tuffnells brand, intellectual property rights and other assets and has reached an agreement to take on nine other sites.

"We are delighted to have reached these agreements which will see 24 Tuffnells depots reopen, and which we hope will create a significant number of jobs for those Tuffnells workers who were impacted by redundancy," said Rick Harrison, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator. "We’d like to thank all those stakeholders who have helped to get these agreements over the line in such a short timeframe, and wish both DX and Shift the very best of luck for the future."

Paul Ibbetson, chief executive of DX, said his firm was "very pleased to have reached agreement over 15 former Tuffnells sites, including the outright purchase of a freehold site".

"This exciting development gives us significant additional capacity and will enable us to accelerate growth while also driving further operational efficiencies and maintaining our high service levels, which is critically important," he added.

"We have already taken on a significant number of former Tuffnells employees and look forward to providing further employment opportunities as we continue the DX success story."

DX has also reportedly "engaged with former customers of Tuffnells to provide continuity in delivery solutions and, so far, has taken on over 550 customers on mutually agreeable commercial terms", according to Interpath Advisory.