SAMUEL PAGINTON, 22, of Oak Street, Newport must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on March 4.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LYDIA CLAIRE JONES, 23, of Gaer Park Avenue, Newport must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on March 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

EUAN LEE, 20, of Plover Crescent, Caldicot was banned from driving for 14 days after he pleaded guilty to driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Newport Road on February 10.

He was fined £130 and must pay £85 costs and a £52 surcharge.

JENNA PULLEN, 29, of Elan Close, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Maplas Road on June 10.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JACK PARRY, 24, of Pentwyn Road, Pentwyn, Pontypool must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Usk Road on March 8.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CONNOR JAMES JENKINS, 28, of Dibdin Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on March 19.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID BRUNNOCK, 40, of Aston Crescent, Newport must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Usk Way on February 17.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHABIA BEGUM, 56, of Park Court, Abergavenny was fined £660 and must pay a £264 surcharge and £85 costs after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN PHILLIPS, 48, of Colbourne Close, Sirhowy, Tredegar was fined £120 after he admitted possession of cocaine on Ebenezer Court, Scwrfa on March 26.

SHAUN BROWN, 38, of Loftus Avenue, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with sex offenders register notification requirements between January 25 and February 1.