Some supermarkets have been charging drivers 6p more per litre of fuel, costing motorists nearly £1 billion last year, a government watchdog has found.
In response to these findings, the Government said it will look to introduce a new law forcing fuel retailers to make real-time pricing information available to all drivers.
But until then, you can find out the unleaded petrol and diesel prices in Newport by using the PetrolPrices app.
Here’s a list of some of the places you can get the cheapest fuel in Newport.
The cheapest places for petrol in Newport
According to the PetrolPrices app, these are the cheapest places to fill up with both unleaded and diesel fuel within 5 miles of Newport:
Cheapest places to fill up with unleaded petrol
Tesco Newport Gwent Extra
Price for unleaded: 134.9p
Tesco Newport Spytty
Price for unleaded: 134.9p
Sainsbury's Cwmbran
Price for unleaded: 134.9p
Sainsbury's Newport
Price for unleaded: 135.9p
Tesco Risca Extra
Price for unleaded: 135.9p
Morrisons Cwmbran
Price for unleaded: 135.9p
Asda Pillgwenlly Automat
Price for unleaded: 136.7p
Asda Newport
Price for unleaded: 136.7p
Cheapest places to fill up with diesel
Tesco Newport Gwent Extra
Price for diesel: 139.9p
Tesco Newport Spytty
Price for diesel: 139.9p
Gulf Chepstow Road (Hillcroft Garage)
Price for diesel: 139.9p
Sainsbury's Cwmbran
Price for diesel: 139.9p
Morrisons Cwmbran
Price for diesel: 139.9p
Asda Pillgwenlly Automat
Price for diesel: 140.7p
Asda Newport
Price for diesel: 140.7p
