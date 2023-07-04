In response to these findings, the Government said it will look to introduce a new law forcing fuel retailers to make real-time pricing information available to all drivers.

But until then, you can find out the unleaded petrol and diesel prices in Newport by using the PetrolPrices app.

Here’s a list of some of the places you can get the cheapest fuel in Newport.

Some supermarkets have been charging drivers 6p more per litre of fuel. (Image: PA)

The cheapest places for petrol in Newport

According to the PetrolPrices app, these are the cheapest places to fill up with both unleaded and diesel fuel within 5 miles of Newport:

Cheapest places to fill up with unleaded petrol

​Tesco Newport Gwent Extra

​Price for unleaded: 134.9p

​Tesco Newport Spytty

​Price for unleaded: 134.9p

​Sainsbury's Cwmbran

​Price for unleaded: 134.9p

​​Sainsbury's Newport

​Price for unleaded: 135.9p

​Tesco Risca Extra

​Price for unleaded: 135.9p

​Morrisons Cwmbran

​Price for unleaded: 135.9p

​Asda Pillgwenlly Automat

​Price for unleaded: 136.7p

Asda Newport

​Price for unleaded: 136.7p

Motorists paid nearly £1 billion more for fuel at supermarkets last year. (Image: PA)

Cheapest places to fill up with diesel

Tesco Newport Gwent Extra

​Price for diesel: 139.9p

​Tesco Newport Spytty

​Price for diesel: 139.9p

​Gulf Chepstow Road (Hillcroft Garage)

​Price for diesel: 139.9p

​​Sainsbury's Cwmbran

Price for diesel: 139.9p

​Morrisons Cwmbran

​Price for diesel: 139.9p

​Asda Pillgwenlly Automat

​Price for diesel: 140.7p

Asda Newport

​Price for diesel: 140.7p