GEORGE Ezra fans were in "Paradise" on Sunday when the singer-songwriter performed at Chepstow Racecourse.

The chart-topping Shotgun singer wowed fans with a cheery headline set, closing a memorable weekend of live music at the venue.

Ezra performed crowd favourites including Budapest and Green Green Grass as attendees partied in the open air and enjoyed a stunning sunset.

That was after supporting acts Kingfishr, The Big Moon and TikTok sensation Cat Burns got the show off to a fantastic start.

This came just two days after pop superstar Lionel Richie took to the stage at the racecourseLewis Capaldi had previously been set to play on Saturday, but the date was cancelled after the Someone You Loved singer said he was taking a break from touring "for the foreseeable future".

