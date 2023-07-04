A MAN was caught growing drugs which had a potential street value of £75,000 after he converted his cellar into a cannabis factory.
Gwent Police officers found 61 plants at the home of Craig Searles, 38, in Newbridge, Caerphilly.
The defendant was arrested following the discovery on July 27, 2021, Newport Crown Court was told.
Searles, now of Somerset Street, Abertillery pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug.
The prosecution was unable to provide an explanation as to why it had taken so long to bring the case to court.
It was heard in mitigation that the defendant was now drug free.
The judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, handed Searles a suspended prison sentence and ordered him to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
