Kate Venn said she owed a “world of gratitude” to the staff at two Gwent hospitals who treated her after she fell ill last year.

Ms Venn said she was at home last September when she collapsed, and was rushed by ambulance to the Grange University Hospital, in Cwmbran, “where the amazing doctors and nurses saved my life as I had sepsis”.

She spent the next two-and-a-half weeks in an induced coma, and was later transferred to Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr, in Ystrad Mynach.

“Everyone was so kind and friendly and helped me no end,” she said. “I came home in late December. I am still getting fantastic care off the NHS.

“I am trying to relearn to walk and talk currently but I can hand on heart say a huge thank you to all the staff in the NHS [including] those who cleaned my room and gave me my meals.”

Ms Venn added: “You do an amazing job, even with the banter and late night chats while I was on the loo. I have met some true angels in hospital and I owe you a world of gratitude for all you do. Thank you.”

Another account came from Gillian Harris, who spoke with sadness about the closure of Pontypool Hospital, where she and her husband had both been treated as patients.

“My husband had a kidney operation in Pontypool Hospital, when he was 22, in 1962,” she recalled. “It was discovered that he had been born with a faulty kidney.

“Now at age 84, he has had a healthy life.

“I had my appendix removed when I was only nine years old, also in Pontypool Hospital. What a shame it was demolished.”

Donna Gadd, meanwhile, was treated at the University Hospital of Wales, also known as the Heath Hospital, in Cardiff.

“I was constantly being sick [and had] too much bile in my stomach,” she said. “I weighed five stone in June last year and went into the Heath.

“My consultant fitted a venting gastrostomy and a broviac line, which saved my life.

“The nurses and [nursing assistants] on Ward A7 are amazing. I can't thank them enough.”

Today, June 5, marks the 75th anniversary of the creation of the NHS, which was founded by Ebbw Vale MP Aneurin Bevan, and based on the Tredegar Medical Aid Society.

