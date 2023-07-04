The new Great Western Railway (GWR) train was unveiled in Newport today, Tuesday, by Aneira Thomas, who was born at 12.01am on July 5, 1948 - making her the first baby born on the NHS.

The new train was unveiled as part of celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the NHS this week.

Ms Thomas said: “It is such an honour for the 75th anniversary of our NHS to have a train named Aneurin Bevan by GWR.

“What a better compliment to the legacy left to us by the founder of the National Health Service and the GWR medical fund in Swindon, which played a crucial role in getting the wheels in motion.

Aneurin Bevan Train named by Aneria Thomas (Image: Great Western Railway)

“This amazing train will forever be a reminder of the great man and the National Health Service that delivers with such skill, care and compassion. Happy 75th birthday NHS, thank you GWR.”

Newport station is the closest station that Great Western Railway stops to Aneurin Bevan’s former constituency of Ebbw Vale and birthplace of Tredegar.

After the ceremony, the train operated a service to Swindon to celebrate the role of the GWR medical fund in shaping the NHS.

It then continued to London Paddington where it was met by staff from St Mary’s Hospital and the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

Welsh Government minister for health and social services, Eluned Morgan, said: “Our NHS is cherished by everyone in Wales, and we are particularly proud that it was created by a Welshman.

Aneria Thomas (R) with Eluned Morgan (L) (Image: Great Western Railway)

“So, naming this train after Aneurin Bevan is a fitting tribute to the NHS and a great way to celebrate its 75th anniversary in Wales.”

Transport for Wales stations director Lisa Cleminson said: “We were delighted to support this train-naming ceremony and welcome guests to Newport station.

“Aneurin Bevan is such an important figure in the history of Wales and everyone in the rail industry will be proud to see the Aneurin Bevan train stopping at stations across the South Wales mainline.”