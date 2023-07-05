A DEFENDANT has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a man and a woman.

Jay Jones, 22, of Fleur-de-Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood is accused of assaulting Justin Jenkins and Gemma Maidment in Caerphilly town centre on May 14, 2022.

The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on July 31.

Jones was remanded in custody.