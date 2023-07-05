A DEFENDANT has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a man and a woman.
Jay Jones, 22, of Fleur-de-Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood is accused of assaulting Justin Jenkins and Gemma Maidment in Caerphilly town centre on May 14, 2022.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on July 31.
Jones was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article