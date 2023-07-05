Josh Hanbury, from Newport, made the discovery after ordering a Zinger Tower meal from KFC in Spytty last Thursday afternoon (June 26).

Mr Hanbury decided to start with chips before moving onto the box of popcorn chicken. But after eating the last three pieces of popcorn chicken he made a disgusting discovery - a live cockroach was crawling around inside the box.

He said: “I went to the KFC branch in Spytty, I went through the drive-through and ordered my food. That came to £15 and decided to eat in the car park.

“I almost finished my box of popcorn chicken and then I saw something moving at the bottom, I then found out it was a cockroach - and it was alive. I instantly spat out my food and walked back into the store.

WATCH: Live and moving cockroach found in mans meal at KFC. Video: Josh Hanbury

“The manager was completely apologetic, but they didn’t offer a refund, instead they offered me more food which I didn’t eat as I felt sick.”

A KFC spokesperson said: “We must admit we were surprised by this image... Our chicken is freshly prepared, cooked at 365 degrees and served soon after, so it'd be quite something to survive that.

“We have very strict hygiene and quality processes at our restaurants, and the Newport restaurant has a five-star EHO (Environmental Health Officer's) rating, but we’d love Josh to get in touch to fully understand how this happened so we can investigate and help make it right.”

The KFC at the Leeway Industrial Estate in Spytty was last inspected by food hygiene officers on September 7, 2022.

Officers gave the store a food hygiene rating of five - the highest rating available, with no improvements necessary.

The food safety officer was confident that food sold or serve is safe to eat and the staff know about food safety and that standards will be maintained in the future.