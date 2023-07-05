According to PA Media, a visit from Mr Biden to the UK had long been expected and comes after Mr Sunak visited Washington last month for talks with the US president.

Downing Street said the visit reflected the “strong relationship” between the UK and US, after the White House confirmed the trip.

When will US President Joe Biden be in the UK?





A statement released by the White House said Mr Biden would be visiting the UK, Lithuania and Finland from July 9 to 13.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited US President Joe Biden in Washington recently. (Image: PA)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the statement, said: “President Biden is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom, Lithuania, and Finland from July 9-13.

“President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations."

Responding to the announcement, a No.10 spokeswoman added: “The Prime Minister looks forward to welcoming President Biden in the UK later this month.

“This reflects the strong relationship between the UK and US, building on a series of bilateral visits and meetings earlier this year.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King will meet Mr Biden at Windsor Castle on July 10.

Mr Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to London for the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II last September.

The US President did not attend the King’s coronation, with his wife attending instead.

Mr Biden also made a brief trip to Northern Ireland earlier this year to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Joe Biden visited Northern Ireland earlier this year. (Image: PA)

Why is Joe Biden visiting the UK?





According to PA Media, the short trip by Mr Biden comes after the US and the UK announced a new partnership, the “Atlantic Declaration”, to bolster economic security.

Announced during Mr Sunak’s visit to the White House, it included commitments on easing trade barriers, closer defence industry ties and a data protection deal.

Following Mr Biden's visit to the UK, he and Mr Sunak will also be attending the 74th Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania from July 11 to 12.