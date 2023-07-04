A MAN was taken to hospital after thousands of pallets caught fire near Ross-on-Wye.
Fire crews from Ross, Whitchurch, Fownhope, Hereford and Ewyas Harold, as well as the water carrier from Peterchurch and the incident command unit from Ledbury, were called to Cothar's Pitch, Gorsley shortly before 4pm on Sunday.
Around 6,000 wooden pallets and 100 metres of hedgerow and trees caught fire, with crews tackling it using two main jets and two hose reels. Electricity lines were also affected.
Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were also called, with a man in his 50s treated for injuries not believed to be serious. He was then taken to Hereford County Hospital for further treatment.
Relief fire crews stayed at the scene throughout the night, with a reinspection taking place at 9am this morning (Monday) using a thermal image camera.
