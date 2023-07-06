Plummeting numbers of duty solicitors across Wales and England means police forces have no option but to release some suspects after their arrest.

Unless a suspect waives their right to legal representation, officers cannot carry out interviews at police stations without a solicitor present.

The number of duty solicitors has already fallen by 1,446 since 2017, and it is estimated that 618 more could be lost by 2027, amid warnings the work is "not financially viable".

Gwent is among one of the worst-hit police force areas in the country, with the 37 duty solicitors in 2023 due to fall to 32 in the next five years.

"For a population that was recorded at around 598,000 people, this is hardly enough to ensure access to justice in the area", the Law Society said.

Why are duty solicitors important?





The Law Society said the demise of duty solicitors across the country "puts justice in jeopardy".

"Duty solicitors play a vital role in providing representation at police stations to those who have been arrested for a crime," the society added. "Without a duty solicitor available, some may choose to waive their right to a solicitor and decide to go ahead unrepresented.

"If the suspect does not waive their right to a solicitor, the police cannot proceed, and have to release the suspect."

The decline comes as Gwent recorded 6,382 arrests in 2021-22 and the criminal justice system is expected to take on an estimated 700,000 new cases in Wales and England, due to rising police officer numbers.

"A combination of the expected increase in police officers and arrests, together with the fall in the number of duty solicitors on schemes in Gwent, is creating a perfect storm in criminal justice that will affect victims of crime, witnesses and society as a whole," said Law Society President Lubna Shuja.

"Already, we are hearing from our members across the country that they are struggling to cover duty schemes.

"We are also hearing of instances nationally where the police are being forced to release suspects because interviews cannot progress without legal representation."

Ms Shuja said "urgent action" must be taken to stop the decline in duty solicitor numbers "by increasing the fees paid to those doing criminal legal aid work".

The Law Society has now urged its members to write to their local MP for their support.