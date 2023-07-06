TRAVIS ROBERTS, 29, of Commercial Road, Newport was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to racially aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress and assault by beating of an emergency worker (a police officer) on March 11.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

JAKE KENT, 22, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with sex offenders register notification requirements between February 4 and February 7.

DION SHAW, 25, of Cae Perllan Road, Newport must pay £490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on March 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

CALLUM WEAVER, 23, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £165 in a fine and costs after he admitted possession of cannabis on February 2.

ANTHONY WARNOCK, 43, of Aust Crescent, Bulwark, Chepstow was banned from driving for 40 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Lower Church Road on June 11.

He must pay £981 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AARON HERN, 34, of Bythway Road, Trevethin, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 42 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 on January 17.

He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

MATTHEW HEWER, 38, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for 22 weeks after he pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal at horse stables at Llanvair Kilgeddin, Monmouthshire between February 14 and February 16, 2022.

He must pay £600 in compensation.

LEON DUNPHY, 51, of St Cenydd Road, Trecenydd, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for four years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving without insurance on Bryn Goleu, Bedwas on June 8.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

ADAM MORADI, 29, of Dean Street, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with sex offenders register notification requirements between September 11 and September 20, 2022.