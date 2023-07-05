A PENSIONER was found dead in the waters around Caerphilly Castle on Tuesday evening, police have confirmed.
Police said officers and paramedics attended the scene at around 7.50pm, when an 82-year-old man was pulled from the castle moat.
Gwent Police said the unnamed man's death is not being treated as suspicious.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers, the force added.
A post mortem examination will be held before a coroner decides whether to hold an inquest into the man's death.
Caerphilly is one of the UK's biggest castles and was built in the 13th century. It is now managed by Welsh heritage organisation Cadw.
