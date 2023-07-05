The global superstar, 33, recently announced that she will be bringing her tour - which combines tracks from all of her studio albums to the UK and the rest of Europe next year.

Swift is set to perform two dates in Edinburgh and Liverpool, a date in Cardiff and four shows at Wembley Stadium.

With many loyal Swifties having pre-registered their interest ahead of the pre-sale this week, it's not surprising that competition is fierce and scams are rife.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

Cybercriminals, aware of the high demand, may use this as an opportunity to target individuals, according to the research by cybersecurity company Proofpoint.

Scammers could use various social engineering attempts, including smishing, phishing and telephone-oriented attack delivery (TOAD) methods, the experts warn.

The warning comes amid a significant increase in scams in 2023 through TOAD for fake concert tickets, including big names such as Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, Proofpoint said.

Matt Cooke, Cybersecurity Strategist at Proofpoint, said: “Timeliness is a key consideration for cyber criminals.

"Lures that refer to recent events or time-sensitive decisions can cause victims to skip some of the scrutiny they might otherwise apply.

"A high-grossing, in-demand tour such as Taylor Swift’s is the perfect hunting ground for cyber criminals who will take advantage of fans’ desperate need for tickets.

"Proofpoint urges any Swifties looking to purchase ticket this week to ensure they are purchasing them through an authorised vendor and to take note of our tips to avoid scams. If they fall victim to these criminals, that could lose a lot more than the price of a ticket.”

Taylor Swift 33, recently announced that she will be bringing her tour - which combines tracks from all of her studio albums to the UK and the rest of Europe next year. ( PA) (Image: PA)

How to avoid ticket scams as Taylor Swift releases Eras UK 2024 tickets

Here are 6 tips to help you avoid getting scammed from Proofpoint:

Remember, when it comes to your personal data: You Belong With Me. Never share personal or financial information including bank account or credit card details with someone you don’t know. Think your Wildest Dreams have come true and you’ve been privately sent a link to buy tickets? Do not click through links or open attachments from unknown senders whether that’s over email, text, social media or online. So you finally receive a ‘confirmation email’…You aren’t Out Of The Woods yet. Look out for spelling and grammatical errors, these can suggest a message is a scam. Cyber criminals know All Too Well that you will be stressed and excited, and they may try to take advantage of you. Only communicate with an organisation through official channels found on company websites, do not reply directly to emails or click on links provided. Don’t say Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve if your data is stolen. Do not share passwords with people and ensure you change passwords regularly. Consider using a password manager to help protect your personal information from being stolen. You Need To Calm Down. Be cautious about phone calls or emails that come out of the blue with ticket offers or other prizes.

Taylor Swift is set to perform two dates in Edinburgh and Liverpool, a date in Cardiff and four shows at Wembley Stadium. ( Ian West /PA) (Image: Ian West /PA)

When do tickets for Taylor Swift's UK tour dates go on sale?





These are the exact dates the tickets for Taylor’s Eras Tour in the UK will go on sale, according to Ticketmaster:

Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium: tickets on sale at 2pm, July 19, 2023

Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium: tickets on sale at 2pm, July 19, 2023

Friday, June 9 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium: tickets on sale at 2pm, July 20, 2023

Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium: tickets on sale at 2pm, July 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium London: tickets on sale at 2pm, July 20, 2023

Friday, June 21 – Wembley Stadium London: tickets on sale at 2pm on July 18, 2023

Saturday, June 22 – Wembley Stadium London: tickets on sale at 2pm, July 18, 2023

Friday, August 16 – Wembley Stadium London: tickets on sale at 2pm on July 18, 2023

Saturday, August 17 – Wembley Stadium London: tickets on sale at 2pm on July 18, 2023

Tickets will be available to buy via the Ticketmaster and AXS websites only.