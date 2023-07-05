THOUSANDS of illegal cigarettes have been seized today by the police in Newport.

More than 5,000 illegal cigarettes and 650g of tobacco were found in a vehicle on Commercial Road.

Gwent Police seized all the cigarettes and tobacco and are currently working with Newport Council and Trading Standards to investigate.

South Wales Argus: Thousands of illegal cigarettes and tobacco seizedThousands of illegal cigarettes and tobacco seized (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Over 5,000 illegal cigarettes and 650g of tobacco has been seized from a vehicle on Commercial Road in Newport.

“We're now working with Newport Council and Trading Standards to investigate.”