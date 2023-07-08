Kay Caradoc, who lives in Caerphilly, was given a parking ticket on August 31, 2022, at Gas Road Car Park in Pontypridd after she parked outside the marked bay.

Ms Caradoc was issued a £397 fine, which she offered to pay in instalments. However, she says the council refused this, and told her they would "take either her car or her goods".

In response Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said they “followed the correct legal process”.

Kay Caradoc (Image: Kay Caradoc)

Ms Caradoc said: “I received a letter because I was slightly out of the line from Rhondda Taf Council, I wrote them a letter saying I thought it was unfair and had another email saying they were taking it forward.

“I had to park over the line because the driver next to me had gone into my space.

“I moved places during this time and had forgotten all about this, people in my old house said they had a received a bayliff letter addressed to me, but I changed the logbook six months ago.

“The fine is £397 for all the letters they have sent to the old address.

“I offered to pay in instalments, £50 a month but they refused and wanted to take either my car or my goods."

She added the case had caused her such stress that she had considered suicide.

Statement from Rhondda Cynon Taf Council

A spokesperson for Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said: “Instances like these are pursued by the council for the benefit of all motorists to ensure the capacity of our car parks, or other locations such as residential streets and town centres, are fully utilised.

"Members of the public often tell us that parking rules should be fully enforced in instances of poor parking."

The council confirmed the fine had been issued on August 31, 2022, and Ms Caradoc's appeal had been rejected "having revieved the clear evidence".

Pontypridd Gas Road Car Park (Image: Google maps)

They continued that they wrote to Ms Caradoc confirming the rejection and advising her how she could appeal further - including the requirement to wait 28 days from the date the PCN was originally issued to lodge a formal appeal.

“No further correspondence was ever received from the driver, nor was the fine paid" the spokesperson said. "The driver would have received at least two other letters following the response on September 14 – sent to the address that the DVLA holds for the vehicle, noting that it is a legal requirement for motorists to immediately advise the DVLA of any change in address.

"The case was progressed in accordance with the Parking Penalty Enforcement Process, with further costs incurred when the case was duly passed to Enforcement Agents to recover the unpaid parking fine.

"The Enforcement Agent has advised the council that the case is currently on hold.

“The council has followed the correct legal process, which is set out in a statutory guidance that must be applied to all civil parking enforcement cases.”