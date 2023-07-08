Deb Lynn and her partner Mark Rostant opened Sugar on Saturday, June 24, becoming the first traditional sweet shop to open in the market.

Sugar serves classic sweets such as Wine Gums, dolly mixtures, chocolate limes and many more.

Deb Lynn (right) and her partner Mark Rostant (Image: Supplied)

Ms Lynn said: “I used to work for the NHS for a number of years before wanting to try something new, it is something I have always wanted to do since I was a child.

“It’s every child’s dream to open a sweet shop and I thought there isn’t one in Newport Market, so we took the plunge to open and have gone from strength to strength since.”

Sugar opened in Newport Market, on Saturday, June 24 (Image: Newsquest)

The Argus went down to look at the traditional sweet shop, and it was packed with nostalgic sweets, guaranteed to bring back memories of visiting the pick n mix aisle in Woolworths.

Ms Lynn hopes to bring back some of those nostalgic feelings with her and her partner’s traditional sweet shop.

She added: “We stock sweets from the yesteryear, and I had an elderly lady in here the other day, and she asked me for a certain sweet and it brought back some memories as we had it in stock.

We went for a range of different sweets (Image: newsquest)

“That nostalgic feeling is what we seek to create with all our customers, I have people coming in to ask for certain sweets and if we don’t have them, we will look into bringing them into stock.”

Traditional weighed sweets are £1.65 per 100kg, while boxed sweets the price is shown on the product.

Sugar replaces the old Print Pro next door to plant based food on the market side of Newport Market after it closed to re-locate to a bigger premises.