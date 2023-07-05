At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Corporate Overview and Performance Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday, July 5, it was revealed that fuel tanks at a council depot are “unusable.”

The councillors were looking at the budget report for the end of the 2022/2023 financial year, which saw the council post a surplus of £180,000 – set to rise to £1.2 million after money from various council budgets and reserves are moved around.

But this glosses over a number of departmental overspends – which includes the environment departments, which posted a £730,000 loss.

Part of this includes the council’s Winter maintenance commitment to the borough council’s roads, which showed a £155,000 “adverse variance.”

The report showed that the price of salt to grit the roads had gone up by £8 a tonne, staff costs had also gone up, and gritters had been called out 22 more times compared with 2021/2022.

Labour’s Cllr Chris Smith said: “To come to the winter maintenance – the fuel costs have increased up by 35 per cent which I fully understand.

“But it says that the council is paying a higher rate for fuel through using a local supplier, is that going to continue?

“Do we not buy our own fuel anymore?”

Resources chief officer, Rhian Hayden said: “We have an issue with the fuel tanks at the depot.

“They are not usable at this moment in time so we can’t store our own fuel.

“As a consequence, we have had to utilise a forecourt.”

Ms Hayden believed there was “probably” a contract in place with a garage for suitable rates “but they would be higher” than the cost of storing fuel.

Ms Hayden said: “I’m not aware that we’ve been able to progress with replacing or mending the fuel tanks so that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.”

Cllr Smith said: “It’s an ongoing problem then.”

Ms Hayden replied: “Yes.”

In recent years, the council has been mulling over building a new ‘Centre of Operations’ at the Marine Colliery site in Cwm, near Ebbw Vale, as a direct replacement for the existing Central Depot in Brynmawr.